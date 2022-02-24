Archaeologists find 9,000 year-old shrine in Jordan

An international group of archaeologists discovered a shrine that is 9,000 years old in the Jordanian desert.
According to scientists, this find allowed them to rethink the culture of the little-studied peoples who inhabited this area in the Neolithic era, Haaretz reported.
The discovery of scientists was a temple complex, located near the ancient Neolithic structures that were used to drive wild gazelles to the slaughterhouse. These paddocks are a pair of long walls of stone, converging at the fence.
Inside the temple, which was incredibly well preserved, scientists discovered a pair of carved stone idols, one of which depicted the same corral for gazelles. Also found here was an ancient altar, a model of a gazelle trap, and fragments of sea mollusk shells.
The fact that the temple was located in close proximity to animal traps suggests that the herding and slaughter of wild gazelles was the center of the cultural, economic and religious life of the local tribes.