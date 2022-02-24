News
Chinese supplier Nissan to launch 1,000-kilometer batteries
Chinese supplier Nissan to launch 1,000-kilometer batteries
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

The Chinese company Envision AESC Group, which supplies battery packs for the Nissan Leaf, has announced the imminent release of new batteries that will provide a range of up to 1,000 kilometers, Motor reported.

This is not about some fundamentally new technology: Envision will just revise the layout of the batteries and double the number of cells.

According to Nikkei Asia, the production of new batteries will be organized at a new plant in the Japanese prefecture of Ibaraki in 2024. Batteries will have twice the capacity, with the same size, but will be more efficient.

Charging time, for example, will be reduced by 30 percent to less than 20 minutes. However, the mass will also increase: for example, it recently became known that the GMC Hummer EV battery with a capacity of 247 kilowatt-hours weighs more than 1.3 tons.
