Thursday
February 24
Russia disables 74 ground military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine
Russia disables 74 ground military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Russia has disabled 74 ground military infrastructure facilities as a result of the strikes, the Defence Ministry's spokesman, Major-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters, RIA Novosti reported.

"This includes 11 airfields of the Air Force, three command posts, a Ukrainian Naval base, as well as 18 radar stations of S-300 and Buk-M1 air defence systems," he said.

The defence ministry said it was not targeting any civilian objects on Ukrainian territory, only military infrastructure, with no threat to civilians.

About two hours afterwards, the ministry added that Ukrainian border guards "are not showing any resistance", Ukrainian air defence assets have been suppressed, and the infrastructure of military air bases has been disabled. The Defence Ministry did not confirm the information of foreign media about the downed Russian plane over Ukraine.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
