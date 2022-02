On Thursday, two flights to Russia's Krasnodar city were scheduled from Zvartnots International Airport at 7:05 pm and 11:25 pm, assistant to the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, Lilit Aghabekyan told NEWS.am.

The flight to another Russian city, Sochi, was scheduled at 7:55 pm. At the same time, the flight to the capital of Ukraine was scheduled at 8:40 pm.

Aghabekyan said airlines announced the cancellation of all four flights.