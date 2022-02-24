News
Youtube crashed worldwide
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Youtube users all over the world report failures in its work, follows from the data on the Downdetector website, which monitors failures and outages on popular Internet resources, RIA Novosti reports.

During the day, 291 complaints were recorded: nearly 44% of users complain about issues in the application, about 35% - about issues with video broadcasts, another 21% complain about the functioning of the website.

Residents of Russia, Germany, France, Poland and a number of other countries faced problems.
