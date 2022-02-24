Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes to return to peace path

Is not Ukraine that chose the path of war, but Ukraine is proposing to return to the path of peace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, Novyny Live reported.

"It's not just the sound of rockets we hear now. This is the sound of the iron curtain, which is now coming down and separating Russia from the entire civilized world," Zelenskyy said in his address, which was published on the Ukrainian president's Telegram.

Zelenskyy also said that Russia faces complete isolation at the global level.

Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation in Ukraine.

He said that Moscow's intentions did not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

According to the Russian president, the goal is to demilitarize and denationalize Ukraine.

Later, the Russian Defence Ministry informed about missile strikes against the Ukrainian military infrastructure. In particular, it spoke about spot strikes on airfields and command posts near Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed martial law. He said he will break off diplomatic relations with Russia.

Ukraine has also closed its airspace.