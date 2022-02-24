News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Show news feed
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes to return to peace path
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes to return to peace path
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Is not Ukraine that chose the path of war, but Ukraine is proposing to return to the path of peace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, Novyny Live reported.

"It's not just the sound of rockets we hear now. This is the sound of the iron curtain, which is now coming down and separating Russia from the entire civilized world," Zelenskyy said in his address, which was published on the Ukrainian president's Telegram.

 Zelenskyy also said that Russia faces complete isolation at the global level.

Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation in Ukraine.

He said that Moscow's intentions did not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

According to the Russian president, the goal is to demilitarize and denationalize Ukraine.

Later, the Russian Defence Ministry informed about missile strikes against the Ukrainian military infrastructure. In particular, it spoke about spot strikes on airfields and command posts near Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed martial law. He said he will break off diplomatic relations with Russia.

Ukraine has also closed its airspace.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Biden: US won't fight against Russia in Ukraine
Biden on Thursday reiterated “our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine...
 US, Poland, OSCE temporarily evacuate members of their missions from Ukraine
Earlier, the US decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv...
 Biden says he and G7 heads agree on sanctions against Russia
"This morning, I met with my G7 counterparts to discuss President Putin’s unjustified attack on Ukraine...
 Russia and Iran presidents discuss Ukraine
It is noted that the conversation took place at the initiative of the Iranian side...
 How will Russian-Ukrainian war affect Armenia?
In recent months, geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia have led to a full-scale war...
 Vladimir Putin speaks about special operation in Ukraine
"What is happening is a forced measure. We were left with no chance to do otherwise....
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos