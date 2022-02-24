News
Russian troops restore water supply to Crimea
Russian troops restore water supply to Crimea
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The withdrawal of Russian troops to Kherson enabled the unblocking of the North Crimean Canal and the restoration of water supply to the Crimean peninsula, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday, RIA Novosti reported.

"The joint use of raid detachments and airborne troops in the Crimean direction has ensured the access of Russian troops to the city of Kherson. This made it possible to unblock the North Crimean canal and restore water supply to the Crimean peninsula," he said.

TASS quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying that as a result of the strikes by the Russian Armed Forces, 83 ground facilities of Ukraine's military infrastructure have been disabled.

Since the start of the operation, two Su-27s, two Su-24s, one helicopter and four Bayraktar TB-2 UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been shot down.

Troops of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics have broken through the Ukrainian armed forces' echeloned defence, advancing 6-8 km.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
