G7 leaders issue statement condemning Russia's actions against Ukraine

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries condemn Russia's "invasion" of Ukraine in the strongest terms, a joint statement issued by the G7 leaders on Thursday said, TASS reported.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the Russian invasion of Ukraine," the statement said. It said the G7 countries condemn the large-scale military aggression by the Russian Federation against the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, directed partly from Belarusian soil. This unprovoked and completely unjustified attack on the democratic state of Ukraine was preceded by fabricated claims and unfounded allegations," the statement said.

" It constitutes a serious violation of international law and a grave breach of the United Nations Charter and all commitments Russia entered in the Helsinki Final Act and the Charter of Paris and its commitments in the Budapest Memorandum," the G7 leaders said.

Furthermore, it is noted that the G7 countries "are committed to uphold peace, stability and international law. We are united in our support for the people of Ukraine and its democratically elected government."

"We commit to protect and strengthen democratic systems and to step up our cooperation on global priorities such as climate, environment, and health. The commitments we make today will shape our path towards a sustainable and inclusive economic recovery, and a prosperous and peaceful future," the G7 leaders stated.

Furthermore, the G7 countries expressed "unwavering support and solidarity for Ukraine and have issued a separate statement on the situation in and around Ukraine", they said.