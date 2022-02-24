News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Show news feed
Britain imposes sanctions on VTB, Aeroflot
Britain imposes sanctions on VTB, Aeroflot
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Britain announced sanctions imposed on Russia in connection with the military operation in Ukraine, RIA Novosti reported.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that sanctions have been imposed on Aeroflot's operations in the UK. He also said the UK was freezing VTB's assets.

Sanctions have also been imposed on Uralvagonzavod, Rostec and the Tactical Missiles Corporation.

Johnson added that the available levers allow for complete exclusion of Russian banks from the UK financial system.

The UK Prime Minister also promised to "squeeze Russia out of the global economy".

In addition, sanctions have been imposed on Russian billionaire Kirill Shamalov, the chairman of Promsvyazbank, Petr Fradkov and the deputy president-chairman of VTB, Denis Bortnikov.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation in Ukraine.  He said that Moscow did not intend to occupy the Ukrainian territories. According to the Russian president, the goal is to demilitarize and denationalize Ukraine.

Later, the Russian Defence Ministry informed about missile strikes against the Ukrainian military infrastructure. In particular, it spoke about spot strikes on airfields and command posts near Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed martial law. He said he would break off diplomatic relations with Russia.  Ukraine has also closed its airspace.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Biden: US won't fight against Russia in Ukraine
Biden on Thursday reiterated “our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine...
 US, Poland, OSCE temporarily evacuate members of their missions from Ukraine
Earlier, the US decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv...
 Biden says he and G7 heads agree on sanctions against Russia
"This morning, I met with my G7 counterparts to discuss President Putin’s unjustified attack on Ukraine...
 Russia and Iran presidents discuss Ukraine
It is noted that the conversation took place at the initiative of the Iranian side...
 How will Russian-Ukrainian war affect Armenia?
In recent months, geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia have led to a full-scale war...
 Vladimir Putin speaks about special operation in Ukraine
"What is happening is a forced measure. We were left with no chance to do otherwise....
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos