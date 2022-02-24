Vladimir Putin speaks about special operation in Ukraine

At a meeting with representatives of business circles, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had to take forced measures because it was impossible to respond to the situation in Donbas by other means, Vesti.ru reported.

"What is happening is a forced measure. We were left with no chance to do otherwise. Security risks have been created such that it was impossible to respond by other means," the head of state said. His meeting with representatives of major Russian enterprises is being broadcast by the Rossiya 24 television channel.

"This is a forced measure, because they could create such risks for us that it is unclear how our country would exist," the Russian leader said.

According to TASS, Putin also assured that Russia remains part of the global economy.

"Russia remains part of the world economy and in this regard, as long as it remains this part we are not going to harm the system in which we ourselves feel a part," the head of state said at a meeting with representatives of Russian business circles.

He highlighted the fact that the Russian authorities have been preparing for what is happening in terms of sanctions policy. "We all understand the world we live in, and we have been preparing in one way or another for what is happening now in terms of restrictions and sanctions policy," he said. Putin noted that Russia's partners in the West should understand and not push us them of system. Nevertheless, the Russian leader is confident that "these restrictions will happen".