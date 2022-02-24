News
Russia and Iran presidents discuss Ukraine
Russia and Iran presidents discuss Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone talk with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday,  Kremlin press service reported.

The Russian president briefed his Iranian counterpart on developments around Ukraine in the context of the decision to conduct a special military operation.

It is noted that the conversation took place at the initiative of the Iranian side.

"Vladimir Putin informed him about developments in the situation around Ukraine in the context of the decision to conduct a special military operation to protect civilians of Donbas in line with international law and obligations under the agreements on friendship and mutual assistance with Donetsk and Luhansk," the Kremlin said.

The Iranian president "expressed understanding of Russia's security concerns due to the destabilizing actions of the United States and NATO," the press service added.

Putin and Raisi discussed progress in implementing the deal on Iran's nuclear program. "Diplomatic efforts to preserve and fully implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program were considered. It was noted that reaching a final agreement on the JCPOA will help maintain regional stability and security," the statement said.
