Biden says he and G7 heads agree on sanctions against Russia

US President Joe Biden and the rest of the Group of Seven (G7) heads of state agreed in an online meeting on Thursday on further action regarding the imposition of sanctions against Russia over the events in Ukraine, TASS reported, citing the US leader's Twitter account.

"This morning, I met with my G7 counterparts to discuss President Putin’s unjustified attack on Ukraine and we agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account. We stand with the brave people of Ukraine," the statement said.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation in Ukraine. He said that Moscow did not intend to occupy the Ukrainian territories. According to the Russian president, the goal is to demilitarize and denationalize Ukraine.

Later, the Russian Defence Ministry informed about missile strikes against the Ukrainian military infrastructure. In particular, it spoke about spot strikes on airfields and command posts near Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed martial law. He said he would break off diplomatic relations with Russia. Ukraine has also closed its airspace.