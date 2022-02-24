Ukraine president's office reports seizure of Chernobyl NPP and Hostomel airfield

The Russian military have taken under their control the territory of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and Hostomel airfield, information was confirmed in a commentary to UNIAN by Mykhaylo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the presidential office.

According to him, the plant is currently in danger and there is a risk of provocations.

An adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office commented on the loss of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

"Our control over the Chernobyl site has been lost after a fierce battle. The state of the former Chernobyl NPP facilities, the confinement and the nuclear waste storage facility is unknown," Podolyak said.

Later, the Ukrainian prime minister also confirmed the information on the loss of control over Chernobyl.