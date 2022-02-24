News
Biden announces complete breakdown in US-Russian relations
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden said that Russian-American relations are experiencing a "complete rupture", RIA Novosti reported.

"There is a complete rupture right now in US-Russian relations," he said when asked by a reporter about relationship between the two nations.

Biden said most countries in the world are in opposition to what the Russian leadership is doing.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation in Ukraine.  He said that Moscow did not intend to occupy the Ukrainian territories. According to the Russian president, the goal is to demilitarize and denationalize Ukraine.

Later, the Russian Defence Ministry informed about missile strikes against the Ukrainian military infrastructure. In particular, it spoke about spot strikes on airfields and command posts near Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed martial law. He said he would break off diplomatic relations with Russia.  Ukraine has also closed its airspace.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
