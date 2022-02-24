News
Zelenskyy signs decree creating military administrations on basis of regional administrations
Zelenskyy signs decree creating military administrations on basis of regional administrations
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of military administrations on the basis of regional state administrations, the UNIAN news agency reported.

The remarks came during a briefing by advisor to the head of the presidential office Mykhaylo Podolyak

"President Zelenskyy has just signed a decree on the creation of military administrations on the basis of regional state administrations. That is to say, the resistance will grow," he said.

Podolyak added that Zelenskyy is actively involved in the entire defence system of Ukraine.
