An-26 aircraft of the Russian Air Force has crashed in the Voronezh region, the crew died, the press service of the Western Military District informed, TASS reported.

"On February 24, an An-26 aircraft of the Russian Air Force crashed in the Voronezh region while carrying out a routine flight to transport military property. The crew died. There was no damage on the ground. According to preliminary information, the accident was caused by a technical failure," the press service said.