US imposes sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia actions in Ukraine

The United States has imposed sanctions on 24 Belarusian individuals and entities in their support of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the US Treasury Department informed in a statement Thursday.
These sanctions apply to the Belarusian Minister of Defense and the State Secretary of the Security Council, as well as the two largest state-owned banks of Belarus.
A number of enterprises of the Belarusian defense industry have also fallen under these US sanctions.
"(…) the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is sanctioning 24 Belarusian individuals and entities due to Belarus’s support for, and facilitation of, the invasion," the statement reads, in particular.
It is noted that sanctions have been imposed especially on a number of companies of the Belarusian defense industry, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, and State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Aleksandr Volfovich.