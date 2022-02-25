News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Show news feed
US imposes sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia actions in Ukraine
US imposes sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia actions in Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The United States has imposed sanctions on 24 Belarusian individuals and entities in their support of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the US Treasury Department informed in a statement Thursday.

These sanctions apply to the Belarusian Minister of Defense and the State Secretary of the Security Council, as well as the two largest state-owned banks of Belarus.

A number of enterprises of the Belarusian defense industry have also fallen under these US sanctions.

"(…) the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is sanctioning 24 Belarusian individuals and entities due to Belarus’s support for, and facilitation of, the invasion," the statement reads, in particular.

It is noted that sanctions have been imposed especially on a number of companies of the Belarusian defense industry, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, and State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Aleksandr Volfovich.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia embassy provides Armenia MFA photos on Ukraine's supposed war crimes in 2014
The photos allegedly show the dead bodies of civilians in the southeast of Ukraine…
 Air raid siren to blare out in Kyiv
The local residents are asked to go to the nearest shelters immediately…
 New sanctions on Russia agreed at EU summit
The EU statement said the second set of sanctions cover the financial sector, the energy and transport sectors, dual-use goods as well as export controls and export financing, visa policy, and additional sanctions against Russian individuals…
 Zelenskyy reports on Ukraine losses on first day of war
According to the president, all the Ukrainian border guards on Zmiinyi Island were killed, and they will be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine...
 Russia military tanks moving towards Ukraine capital Kyiv
But a battle has started near Ivankov village, and the Ukrainian forces blew up the bridge to stop the Russian convoy...
 Blinken warns of Putin's attempts to overthrow Ukraine President Zelenskyy's government
The US Secretary of State noted that the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was definitely in danger of being invaded and could be under siege…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos