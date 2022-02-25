Kremlin: Putin, Macron had frank telephonic conversation on situation around Ukraine

During a telephonic conversation on the initiative of the French side, a serious and frank exchange of views took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron on the situation around Ukraine, TASS reported, citing the Kremlin press service.
It is also noted that Putin "gave an exhaustive explanation about the reasons and circumstances of the decision [of Russia] to conduct a special military operation [in Ukraine]."
In addition, the Presidents of Russia and France agreed to continue contacts.
"It was decided to stay in touch," concludes the Kremlin statement.