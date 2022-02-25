News
Newspaper: Artsakh is happy with such course of events over Ukraine
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: They are happy in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] with such a course of events [over Ukraine]—they pin their hopes of survival on a strong Russia. They are sure that Russia will never leave Artsakh again, but if it does, Azerbaijan will enter, which means that the Armenians must leave with the Russian army, or "pull [back] to the mountains and start a guerrilla fight."

They are happy with the course of events [over Ukraine] also because in case of winning the war, the role of the RF [(Russian Federation)] law enforcement agencies (…) increases sharply—and the contact of the Artsakh authorities are with those very structures.

It is known that there are several "towers" in Russia, and they have positions that are different from each other. There are disagreements between the RF MFA and the security forces, and the [Russian] security forces that are doing the "curation" of Artsakh are manifesting a quite pro-Armenian posture.
