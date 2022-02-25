Blinken warns of Putin's attempts to overthrow Ukraine President Zelenskyy's government

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attempt to occupy the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and overthrow the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said this in an interview with CBS News.

The Secretary of State noted that the Ukrainian capital was definitely in danger of being invaded and could be under siege. According to Blinken, the Russian mass invasion continues and threatens Kyiv and other major cities in Ukraine.

In addition, Blinken expressed confidence that the Russian president will attempt to overthrow the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, the Secretary of State stressed that all the actions taken by Putin since 2014, when he annexed Crimea into Russia and allowed pro-Russian separatists to occupy parts of eastern Ukraine, Putin has achieved only to completely repulse the Ukrainian people from Russia.

Now 90% of Ukrainians are disgusted—so to speak—with Russia, and hate President Putin, Blinken said, noting that he believes that they will resist any attempt to deprive them of their sovereignty and independence, and adding that Ukraine's democracy and independence will prevail.

Asked by NBC News if Russia might make direct threats to NATO countries, Blinken suggested listening to what President Putin has personally said.

The US Secretary of State said Putin planned the invasion all the time, they have made every effort to keep him from this course, but it is clear that he planned it a long time ago, and it is much more than a threat to NATO countries.

Blinken noted that the new round of sanctions, which the United States has adopted in agreement with its European partners and allies, will have serious consequences for Russia.

He noted that the 10 largest financial institutions which own about 80% of Russia's banking assets will not be able to trade in US dollars and partly in euros, and this will have very serious consequences.