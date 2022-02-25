Russia threatens UK with retaliatory measures for sanctions against Aeroflot

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency sent a notice to the British aviation authorities about the need to comply with the provisions of the air service agreement, warning that after the sanctions against Aeroflot, Moscow could apply mirror measures, RIA Novosti reports.

“The UK aviation authorities have been notified of the need to comply with the provisions of the air service agreement. The Russian side reserves the right to apply mirror measures in accordance with the provisions of the intergovernmental agreement in order to comply with the principle of parity and provide equal rights for the designated airlines," the statement noted

The Federal Air Transport Agency noted that on Friday, British airlines must operate 70 transit flights in Russian airspace, as well as two flights on the London-Moscow route.

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking in Parliament, said that due to the situation in Ukraine, London prohibits the activities of Aeroflot in the United Kingdom, and also imposes sanctions against a number of enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.