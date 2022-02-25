News
Russia military tanks moving towards Ukraine capital Kyiv
Russia military tanks moving towards Ukraine capital Kyiv
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian troops moving from the alienation zone to the Ukrainian capital were stopped near the village of Ivankov, Ukrayinska Pravda reported, citing sources in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Russian tanks are moving towards Kyiv, but a battle has started near Ivankov. Ukrainian forces blew up the bridge to stop the Russian convoy," the statement said.

It is noted that Ivankov is near the border with Kyiv, and from this area the Russians could attack the capital—through Vyshhorod city.

Separately, several explosions were heard in Kyiv on Friday morning, UNIAN reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
