Zelenskyy reports on Ukraine losses on first day of war

A special Russian military operation has killed 137 Ukrainian citizens. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"Ten of them were [military] officers. 316 citizens were injured," he added.
According to Zelenskyy, all the Ukrainian border guards on Zmiinyi Island were killed, and they will be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.
It should be noted that Zelenskyy has decided to create the post of Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine, and he has declared a general mobilization in the country.
Russia's defense ministry, in turn, said that the Russian armed forces are targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure and aviation, but the civilian population is not at risk, RBC reports.
"In total, 83 units of Ukrainian ground military infrastructure have been rendered ineffective as a result of strikes by the Russian Armed Forces. Since the beginning of the special military operation, two SU-27s, two SU-24s, one [military] helicopter, and four Bayraktar combat drones have been shot down," Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Thursday evening.