News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Show news feed
Gold prices are falling
Gold prices are falling
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Gold prices on Friday morning are falling as part of a correction after approaching the mark of $ 2,000 per troy ounce the trading day earlier, according to trading data.

The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell by $10.85, or 0.56%, to $1,915.4 per troy ounce. March silver futures fell 1.26% to $24.375 an ounce.

The precious metal market saw a corrective decline on Friday morning after the trading day earlier the price reached $1,976.5 per troy ounce, approaching $2,000. Demand for gold was facilitated by the withdrawal of investors from risk due to the escalation of the situation around Ukraine.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos