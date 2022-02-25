Gold prices are falling

Gold prices on Friday morning are falling as part of a correction after approaching the mark of $ 2,000 per troy ounce the trading day earlier, according to trading data.
The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell by $10.85, or 0.56%, to $1,915.4 per troy ounce. March silver futures fell 1.26% to $24.375 an ounce.
The precious metal market saw a corrective decline on Friday morning after the trading day earlier the price reached $1,976.5 per troy ounce, approaching $2,000. Demand for gold was facilitated by the withdrawal of investors from risk due to the escalation of the situation around Ukraine.