Friday
February 25
Friday
February 25
How was the night in Donetsk, Luhansk?
How was the night in Donetsk, Luhansk?
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The representation of the “Donetsk People's Republic” reports that the Ukrainian armed forces violated the indefinite ceasefire 139 times in the past day, and as a result, two civilians were killed, 12 others were injured, and 53 buildings in Donetsk and Horlivka were damaged.

Also, 29 civilian infrastructure facilities and two vehicles were targeted.

According to operative information, as a result of the shelling in Horlivka, 19 transformer substations lost power, more than 1,500 subscribers were left without electricity, and three boilers suspended operation.

Also, the Ukrainian armed forces violated the "silence regime" 33 times in the past one day in the "Luhansk People’s Republic."
Հայերեն and Русский
