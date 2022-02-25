News
Turkey declares right of Russian ships to pass through straits
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey can close the Bosporus and Dardanelles for the passage of Russian warships, but the Russian side will have the right to return its fleet to the base.

The provisions of the Montreux Convention are extremely clear and precise, the FM noted.

Until today, Turkey has implemented the Montreux Convention without hesitation. In a war in which Turkey is not one of the parties, measures can be taken against the countries participating in it. Turkey may restrict the passage of Russian warships through the straits.

However, the Montreux Convention also provides that the ships of the countries participating in the war can return to their bases, and this should be allowed for them, TGRT Haber quoted Cavusoglu as saying.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
