Friday
February 25
1 more person dies of coronavirus in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – One more person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

A total of 173 coronavirus tests were conducted Thursday in Artsakh, and from which 47 new cases of this disease were confirmed—including among children.  

At present, 55 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 8,715 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far in 2022, and the results of 2,814 of them have come back positive.

And 32 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Artsakh so far.
