10,000 rifles handed out to volunteers in Kyiv

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine issued about 10,000 assault rifles to members of the volunteer battalions in Kyiv, Fyodor Venislavsky, deputy of the Servant of the People presidential faction, representative of the President of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court, told Rada TV channel.
“I talked with the Minister of Internal Affairs, Mr. Monastyrsky, in Kyiv, in the last few hours alone, members of the volunteer formations of the territorial community were issued about 10,000 machine guns. These are self-organized people with a clear organizational structure, subordinate to the command of the Terrorist Defense Forces,” Venislavsky said.