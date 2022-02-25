News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Show news feed
10,000 rifles handed out to volunteers in Kyiv
10,000 rifles handed out to volunteers in Kyiv
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine issued about 10,000 assault rifles to members of the volunteer battalions in Kyiv, Fyodor Venislavsky, deputy of the Servant of the People presidential faction, representative of the President of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court, told Rada TV channel.

“I talked with the Minister of Internal Affairs, Mr. Monastyrsky, in Kyiv, in the last few hours alone, members of the volunteer formations of the territorial community were issued about 10,000 machine guns. These are self-organized people with a clear organizational structure, subordinate to the command of the Terrorist Defense Forces,” Venislavsky said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM: Georgia will not impose sanctions on Russia
The head of government noted that when making such decisions...
 French defense minister says no one in Europe wants to fight Russia
The main goal now is to achieve an early ceasefire in eastern Ukraine...
 MOD spokesman: Russia army rendered 118 Ukraine military infrastructure facilities ineffective
The armed forces units have taken full control of the area near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Igor Konashenkov noted…
 MFA: No verified information yet about casualties among Armenia citizens in Russia-Ukraine conflict
The ministry spokesperson informed Armenian News-NEWS.am…
 Russia embassy provides Armenia MFA photos on Ukraine's supposed war crimes in 2014
The photos allegedly show the dead bodies of civilians in the southeast of Ukraine…
 Turkey declares right of Russian ships to pass through straits
Until today, Turkey has implemented the Montreux Convention without hesitation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos