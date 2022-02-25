News
Friday
February 25
News
Pashinyan: Armenia has capabilities which allow producing complex electronic products
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics


Armenia has capabilities in the field of microelectronics, which allow to produce complex electronic products, which can also be an important step in the development of cooperation between microelectronics enterprises within our Union. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this at Friday’s sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

“The Republic of Armenia considers the transition to a digital economy as a key driver of economic growth, actively participates in and supports the formation and implementation of the Union's digital agenda,” Pashinyan said.

“In this context, I would like to emphasize the importance of implementing the Eurasian network project of industrial cooperation, subcontracting and technology transfer. Industrial cooperation between the countries of the Union should be aimed at deepening cooperation in priority areas, eliminating trade barriers, developing import substitution, introducing innovations, and creating new high-tech industries,” the Armenian PM added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
