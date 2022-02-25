Armenia PM: We attach importance to expansion of EEU industrial cooperation in civil aviation

We attach importance to the expansion of industrial cooperation in the field of civil aviation. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this at Friday’s sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.
“The development of this direction will allow manufacturers to focus their efforts on their own production of the most demanded products,” Pashinyan added.
“In this regard, it is necessary to expand the tools of state support for industry in the countries of the Union, and the possible directions of their progressive convergence,” he said.
“The diversification of transport infrastructure will stimulate the growth of trade within the Union, the export of goods to foreign markets, as well as the development of transit transport corridors,” the Armenian premier added.
“No less important is the development of e-commerce, which not only is rapidly gaining momentum, changing the consumer behavior of the world market, but also expands its cross-border capabilities. At the same time, it is necessary to accelerate the work on improving the e-commerce taxation mechanism within the Union, in accordance with the best global experience of tax administration,” Nikol Pashinyan stressed.