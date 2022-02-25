MOD spokesman: Russia army rendered 118 Ukraine military infrastructure facilities ineffective

Russian Armed Forces units have taken full control of the area near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant on Thursday, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Friday morning, Zvezda television reported.
"During the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces have rendered 118 facilities of Ukraine's military infrastructure ineffective," Konashenkov added.
Also, he presented the military losses inflicted on the Ukrainian side. Accordingly, 5 combat planes, a helicopter, and 5 drones have been shot down so far.
In addition, 18 armored vehicles were destroyed.