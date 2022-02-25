Armenia PM to Raisa Mkrtchyan: Your productive activity symbolizes an entire era

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday sent a congratulatory message to the People's Artist of Armenia, Raisa Mkrtchyan, on her 80th birth anniversary. The message reads as follows, in particular:

"You are one of the unique representatives of Armenian pop music, whose special stylistic performances are an important part of our rich musical heritage.

Your productive activity symbolizes an entire era. You are also an honored pedagogue, you have a significant contribution to the education and upbringing of the new generation. I am glad that you continue to successfully transfer your rich experience and knowledge to our young people."