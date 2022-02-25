Armenia former official: Ukraine will no longer be able to ignore Russia's security interests

What is happening in Eastern Europe—especially around Ukraine—since 2014, sooner or later would have lead to what we have today. Artak Zakaryan, a member of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia and ex-deputy defense minister of the country, told this to a press conference Friday.
The former Armenian official blamed the Ukrainian political elite—in the person of his leadership—for the new escalation in Ukraine.
"The processes that were going on in Ukraine have intensified during the last 4-5 months. The harmful populism of the Ukrainian authorities eventually led to a new military conflict and escalation. I believe it will lead to the ultimate end of the whole process. So, we will sum up the results soon," Zakaryan said.
According to him, Ukraine will have to reconcile, it will no longer be able to ignore Russia's security interests, and will have to take these interests into account.
As per the former deputy minister of defense of Armenia, Ukraine should renounce its incumbent authorities which, in his opinion, includes populists.
"At least from now on, Kyiv will have to take a neutral position—pursuing a corresponding foreign policy. It is also obvious that the issue of [Ukraine] entering NATO, of being a member of that organization, will never again be put on the current agenda of Ukraine," Artak Zakaryan said, adding that populism is, in fact, an evil for all countries and peoples.