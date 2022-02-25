Ex-official: Armenia should think about threats that may arise in South Caucasus in connection with Ukraine

Armenia should start thinking about the threats that may arise in the South Caucasus region in connection with the events in Ukraine. Artak Zakaryan, a member of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia and ex-deputy defense minister of the country, told this to a press conference Friday.

According to him, those threats and challenges can be much more serious for Armenia than many people may think.

As per Zakaryan, the incumbent Armenian authorities have already made all the possible big mistakes.

"Now they are so scared that they are afraid to make another mistake. And that is why they have decided not to undertake anything. The authorities have been paralyzed in the true sense of the word. This refers especially to our foreign policy," added the former deputy minister of defense of Armenia.