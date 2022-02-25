Armenia Security Council chief, Kazakhstan envoy discuss cooperation within CSTO, EEU

YEREVAN. – Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Friday met with Kazakh Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev, the Office of the Security Council informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The ambassador lauded the dynamics of the development of trade and economic relations, as well as the cultural and political cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan. In this context, the head of the Security Council of Armenia underscored the uninterrupted implementation of their agenda of cooperation within the CSTO and the EEU.
The parties touched also upon other economic and political matters of mutual interest, and reaffirmed their readiness for the further development of Armenian-Kazakh relations.