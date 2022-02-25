Japan doesn't allow purchased cars with mileage to Russia

Japanese companies selling used cars at auctions have announced the suspension of shipments to the Russian Far East.
According to FederalPress, all scheduled container ship flights were canceled on Friday, including those that were supposed to deliver cars that had already been bought and paid for. Acceptance of bids for the purchase of used cars at upcoming auctions in Japan is also paused.
According to the portal VL.ru, difficulties are observed not only with the delivery of cars from Japan, but also with money transfers - they took place only in dollars. On the morning of February 25, at least one flight of the cargo ship Viking Coral was canceled, which was heading to Vladivostok. It was also reported that many companies are removing their cars from ships bound for Russia.
How long the problems in the international "secondary" will last is not yet clear. In the market, delays in delivery are associated with sanctions and fluctuations in the ruble, which this week became the first currency in terms of volatility in the world. Due to the sharp fall of the ruble, the size of the import duty, which depends on the price of the car, has increased, which has made exports to Russia unprofitable for sellers, Motor reports.
Several foreign companies at once stopped the shipment of new cars to Russia. Audi, General Motors, Volkswagen, Skoda and Jaguar Land Rover decided to take such measures. In most cases, cars that have already passed customs and are scheduled for shipment will reach car dealerships.