Artak Zakaryan: Armenia-Turkey agenda will slowly be thrown into ‘garbage’ after Ukraine events

After the Ukrainian events, I believe the Armenian-Turkish agenda will slowly be thrown into the “garbage.” Artak Zakaryan, a member of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia and ex-deputy defense minister of the country, told this to a press conference Friday.

Moreover, according to him, the respective welcoming by the Turkish president means nothing.

"Our region should be viewed from above, not through the prism of the current [Armenian] authorities consisting of capitulators. I believe that the Armenian-Turkish 'love intrigue' that emanated between the political elites of the two countries, which was imposed on us as a result of capitulation [in the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the fall of 2020], will gradually end. Turkey's role in international processes will also gradually decrease. The thing is that due to the new global conflict, Turkey must also make a decision," Zakaryan explained.

However, as per the former Armenian official, Turkey still manages to “maneuver.”