Ex-deputy defense minister: Ukraine has almost always voted against Armenia on all international platforms

Yerevan should take into account the fact that Ukraine has almost always voted against Armenia on all international platforms. Artak Zakaryan, a member of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia and ex-deputy defense minister of the country, told this to a press conference Friday.
According to him, these disagreements between Armenia and Ukraine have been at the level of both parliamentary and official diplomacy.
"We have had disagreements in foreign policy, too. It is obvious that Ukraine has always spoken in favor of Azerbaijan, not taking into account Armenia's position. This refers to matters in connection with both Karabakh and other security issues. Kyiv adopted this position back in 2014," Zakaryan explained.
So, as per the former Armenian official, Yerevan's position on the current events unrolling over Ukraine should be clear, simple, and grounded.
In Artak Zakaryan’s view, the baseline justification in this regard should be that the recognition of the right of peoples to self-determination has always been key for Armenia.