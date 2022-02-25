Special general assembly of Armenia judges not held due to lack of quorum

The special general assembly of Armenia’s judges scheduled for Friday was not held due to the lack of a quorum. Only 89 judges were present.

There have been reports circulating in the press since Thursday that the acting chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia, Gagik Jhangiryan, is doing everything to make sure that the judges do not show up this assembly and no quorum is ensured.

A total of 93 judges had carried out a signature campaign in connection with the pressure on Armenia’s judiciary and the persecution of judges, and had petitioned to the President of the Court of Cassation of Armenia to mediate so that a special general assembly of the judges is convened. The criminal prosecution against Judge Boris Bakhshiyan, as well as the pressure on the judiciary and judges were to be on the agenda of this assembly.

The General Assembly of Judges of Armenia is convened once a year by the President of the Court of Cassation. A special general assembly may be convened by the President of the Court of Cassation—on his/her initiative, and at the request of at least one-fifths of the judges or of the committee of the general assembly.