Italy PM says Zelenskyy did not contact him as agreed

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not get in touch with him 1.5 hours ago, although it was agreed to have a call, Sky reported.
Draghi said that the night before, on Thursday, he and Zelenskyy attended an extraordinary meeting of the European Council. According to the prime minister, the Ukrainian president took refuge in some part of Kyiv and said that he and his family were the target of the Russian armed forces.
Draghi said that the statement deeply shocked everyone at the European Council.
"He found me this morning and we agreed to have a phone conversation at 9:30 am, but the conversation did not take place, Zelenskyy was no longer available," the Italian prime minister said.