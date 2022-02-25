Putin to hold meeting with Security Council members

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold several international phone calls and a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Friday, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.
"Putin is working in the Kremlin. He has rather busy days and meetings are constantly going on. In fact from morning till night. The president has several international phone calls scheduled today ... in the middle of the day the president plans to convene an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council," he told reporters.