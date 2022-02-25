News
Dollar, euro rise in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.12/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 2.34 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 539.06 (up by AMD 1.51), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 644.98 (up by AMD 0.44), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 5.78 (up by AMD 0.09) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 392.4, AMD 30,013.65 and AMD 17,066.07, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
