Friday
February 25
Friday
February 25
Zelenskyy to Italy PM: Next time I'll try to move war schedule
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why he did not speak to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on time, he wrote on Twitter.

"Today at 10:30 am at the entrances to Chernihiv, Hostomel and Melitopol there were heavy fighting. People died. Next time I'll try to move the war schedule to talk to Mario Draghi at a specific time. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to fight for its people," the Ukrainian head of state wrote.

Earlier, the Italian prime minister said that he and Zelenskyy agreed to have another phone talk this morning, but the Ukrainian president did not get in touch.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
