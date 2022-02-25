Queen Elizabeth II cancels meetings again due to COVID-19

The Queen has again canceled video conference meetings due to the coronavirus, BBC reported referring to Buckingham Palace.
95-year-old Elizabeth II canceled two meetings scheduled earlier on Thursday.
She is still experiencing mild symptoms of the disease, but continues to work with documents.
Her Majesty continues to carry out easy public duties. No other events are planned for this week, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said in a statement.
The cancellation of the planned events occurred for the second time in a week. On Wednesday, February 23, despite being unwell, Elizabeth II held a traditional weekly meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone. It is assumed that the queen and the prime minister discussed the tense international situation.