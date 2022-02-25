Kremlin: Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine

Putin is ready to send a Russian delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.
"Zelenskyy said he was ready to discuss Ukraine's neutral status. Initially, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the purpose of the operation was to help Donetsk and Luhansk, including by demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine. And this, in fact, is an integral component of the neutral status," he explained.
"In this context, in response to Zelenskyy's proposal, Vladimir Putin is ready to send to Minsk a Russian delegation at the level of representatives of the Defence Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and the presidential administration for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation," Peskov said.