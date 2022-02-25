News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Show news feed
Kremlin: Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine
Kremlin: Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Putin is ready to send a Russian delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.

"Zelenskyy said he was ready to discuss Ukraine's neutral status. Initially, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the purpose of the operation was to help Donetsk and Luhansk, including by demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine. And this, in fact, is an integral component of the neutral status," he explained.

According to him, the Russian delegation will include representatives of the Defence Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin administration.

"In this context, in response to Zelenskyy's proposal, Vladimir Putin is ready to send to Minsk a Russian delegation at the level of representatives of the Defence Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and the presidential administration for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation," Peskov said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Chechen ruler says 70,000 of his volunteers will fight for Russia
The head of Russian Chechnya’s region noted that the volunteers are ready to go on any special operation...
 Russian Armed Forces blockade Kyiv from west
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said Kyiv had entered a defensive phase and the situation was difficult...
 Azerbaijan evacuates its citizens from Ukraine
The Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv has begun evacuating its citizens...
 Lukashenko to create security conditions for Russia-Ukraine talks
"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone talk today with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko...
 Zelenskyy to Italy PM: Next time I'll try to move war schedule
Earlier, the Italian prime minister said that he and Zelenskyy agreed to have another phone talk...
 Putin: Russia ready to hold high-level talks with Ukraine
On Friday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested the Russian leader "sit down at the negotiating table...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos