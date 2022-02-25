Russian Defence Ministry announces successful landing of Russian troops near Hostomel airfield

The Russian Defence Ministry said that the Russian military carried out a successful landing near the Hostomel airfield near Kyiv on Friday, the Federal News Agency reported.
According to the military agency, more than 200 Russian helicopters were involved in the landing mission. The success of the operation was ensured by the suppression of the entire air defence system in the landing area, as well as the complete isolation of the combat area from the air.
"More than 200 nationalists from Ukraine's special units were killed during the seizure of the airfield. There were no casualties in the Russian Armed Forces," the report said.
Earlier DPR units developed a successful offensive against the Ukrainian Armed Forces' positions in the Volnovakha direction. The republic's servicemen are overcoming the stubborn resistance of the Ukrainian army.