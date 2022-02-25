News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Show news feed
German Foreign Ministry confirms Putin and Lavrov on EU sanctions lists
German Foreign Ministry confirms Putin and Lavrov on EU sanctions lists
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has confirmed the inclusion of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the EU sanctions lists, RIA Novosti reported.

Baerbock said that they were responsible for the fact that innocent people were dying in Ukraine and added that Europeans did not accept that.

Her remarks came on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels.

As Kommersant notes, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that the European Union countries had agreed to impose personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin. His accounts will be frozen, but his trips to the EU will not be banned in order to preserve the possibility of negotiations, Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl explained. Similar sanctions will be imposed on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The day before it became known that the bank cards of VTB Group, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank and Otkritie will not work with payment services ApplePay and GooglePay, the Central Bank said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin urges Ukrainian military to take power into its own hands
Putin also said that Russian officers in Ukraine "act bravely, professionally, heroically"...
 Some EU member states unlikely to cut Russia from SWIFT payment system
Ukraine is also pushing for Russia's exclusion from SWIFT...
 Russian Defence Ministry announces successful landing of Russian troops near Hostomel airfield
The success of the operation was ensured by the suppression of the entire air defence system...
 Chechen ruler says 70,000 of his volunteers will fight for Russia
The head of Russian Chechnya’s region noted that the volunteers are ready to go on any special operation...
 Russian Armed Forces blockade Kyiv from west
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said Kyiv had entered a defensive phase and the situation was difficult...
 Azerbaijan evacuates its citizens from Ukraine
The Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv has begun evacuating its citizens...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos