German Foreign Ministry confirms Putin and Lavrov on EU sanctions lists

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has confirmed the inclusion of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the EU sanctions lists, RIA Novosti reported.
Baerbock said that they were responsible for the fact that innocent people were dying in Ukraine and added that Europeans did not accept that.
Her remarks came on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels.
As Kommersant notes, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that the European Union countries had agreed to impose personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin. His accounts will be frozen, but his trips to the EU will not be banned in order to preserve the possibility of negotiations, Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl explained. Similar sanctions will be imposed on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The day before it became known that the bank cards of VTB Group, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank and Otkritie will not work with payment services ApplePay and GooglePay, the Central Bank said.