News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Show news feed
Armenia Defense Minister assures Shoygu he will do his utmost to boost cooperation
Armenia Defense Minister assures Shoygu he will do his utmost to boost cooperation
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan assured his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu during a meeting in Moscow that he will do everything possible to boost Armenian-Russian defense cooperation in the future.

A video of the meeting between the defence heads of the two countries has been posted on the website of the Zvezda TV channel.

"We are witnessing that the decrease of tension is not visible and every time we have to face new challenges and threats. Obviously, all these challenges and threats facing our states can only be overcome by acting solely together. I can assure that I will do my utmost to further enhance the Armenian-Russian defense cooperation," Papikyan said.

It was noted that the defense ministers of Armenia and Russia discussed on Friday in Moscow the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the military sphere.

"I would like to thank you for your prompt and very important work during the aggravation of the situation in Kazakhstan, when you, as the CSTO chairman for our part of the CSTO Defence Ministers Council, took difficult but very important and necessary decisions which allowed to help our Kazakh colleagues in resolving this situation very effectively," said Sergey Shoygu.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia and Russia defence ministers meet in Moscow
On the same day Papikyan laid a wreath at the monument of the Unknown Soldier...
 Armenian Defense Minister to visit Russia
The Armenian minister is scheduled to meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
 Armenia PM invites Vladimir Putin to visit Armenia
The sides also discussed the situation in Russian-Ukrainian relations and regional security issues...
 Russia deputy FM receives new ambassador of Armenia
Vagharshak Harutyunyan presented the copies of his credentials to Andrey Rudenko…
 Former President Kocharyan: West might be attempting to somehow distance Armenia from Russia by double standards
The phrase "realpolitik" always works…
 Armenia and Russia Foreign Ministers discuss agreements on Karabakh and region
The sides discussed topical bilateral and regional issues, including the implementation of the trilateral agreements...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos