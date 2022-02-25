Armenia Defense Minister assures Shoygu he will do his utmost to boost cooperation

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan assured his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu during a meeting in Moscow that he will do everything possible to boost Armenian-Russian defense cooperation in the future.
A video of the meeting between the defence heads of the two countries has been posted on the website of the Zvezda TV channel.
"We are witnessing that the decrease of tension is not visible and every time we have to face new challenges and threats. Obviously, all these challenges and threats facing our states can only be overcome by acting solely together. I can assure that I will do my utmost to further enhance the Armenian-Russian defense cooperation," Papikyan said.
It was noted that the defense ministers of Armenia and Russia discussed on Friday in Moscow the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the military sphere.
"I would like to thank you for your prompt and very important work during the aggravation of the situation in Kazakhstan, when you, as the CSTO chairman for our part of the CSTO Defence Ministers Council, took difficult but very important and necessary decisions which allowed to help our Kazakh colleagues in resolving this situation very effectively," said Sergey Shoygu.