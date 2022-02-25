News
Armenia and Russia defence ministers meet in Moscow
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

As part of his working visit to Russia, Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan met with Russian Defence Minister, Army General Sergey Shoygu on Friday, the Armenian Defence Ministry press service informed NEWS.am.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on international and regional security issues. A range of issues related to Armenian-Russian bilateral and multilateral military cooperation were discussed.

The sides highly assessed the dynamics in Armenian-Russian allied cooperation and political dialogue, the role and efforts of Russia aimed at stabilizing the military and political situation in the region, and the efficiency of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh.

Discussions highlighted the modernisation of the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as the reform process.

At the end of the meeting the Armenian defence minister invited his Russian colleague to Armenia for an official visit.

On the same day Papikyan laid a wreath at the monument of the Unknown Soldier.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
