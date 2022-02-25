News
Peskov: Ukraine said it was considering idea of negotiations, chose Poland, then disappeared
The Ukrainian side responded to the idea of holding talks in Minsk by suggesting Warsaw instead and then went off the conversation, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitriy Peskov said, TASS reported.

The Kremlin considers it extremely dangerous when nationalists deploy multiple rocket launchers in major Ukrainian cities.

As noted in RIA Novosti's Telegram, the Russian presidential spokesman also said that "Kyiv's pause in thinking about negotiations is accompanied by the deployment of volley fire systems in residential areas, including in Kyiv".

According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia has conveyed to Ukraine its agreement to organize talks, RIA Novosti reported.

"We have conveyed to the Ukrainians to organize negotiations in Minsk. This information was communicated to the Ukrainians. Putin immediately called President Lukashenko and agreed that the Belarusian side and the president would do everything possible to organize the arrival of the delegations in the best way and to ensure their security. The Russian side immediately set up a delegation of representatives of the Defence Ministry, Foreign Ministry and the Presidential Administration. All this information has been communicated to the Ukrainians," Peskov told reporters.
